'I like to think of myself as a performer' - Huston wants 'a bit of bling' at Olympics

Belfast archer Patrick Huston says he loves the thrill of competition and is immensely proud that he will be representing his country at the Tokyo Olympics.

Huston has been named in Team GB for this summer's Games and is confident he can win two gold medals in what will be his second Olympics.

"I did an awful lot of drama when I was young and frankly I love to go up on to that competition line and demonstrate what I can do. I look forward to coming away with quite a bit of bling from the Tokyo Olympics," he said.