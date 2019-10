Olympic 100m and 200m champion Usain Bolt says he wants to play football when he retires from athletics and believes he is good enough to play for Manchester United.

The world's fastest man also says he still has more work to do to get back to "tip-top shape" after an injury-hit 2010 season and aims to work on his technique when he returns to Jamaica.

Bolt was speaking ahead of the Diamond League meeting in Oslo on Thursday night where he will compete in the 200m.