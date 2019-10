GB sprinter Jeanette Kwakye says greater youth involvement in the London 2012 Olympic Games could help prevent recurrences of the unrest that has hit the UK this week.

The 2008 Olympic 100m finalist feels there needs to be a "major drive" to make children feel more engaged with the Games.

Kwakye, who booked a place at the World Championships in South Korea after winning the 100m at the UK Trials in Birmingham at the weekend, also looks forward to competing in Daegu later in August.