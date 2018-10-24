Live - Berlin Marathon

Jonathan Edwards presents live coverage from Berlin, where Great Britain's Paula Radcliffe will compete in her first marathon since 2009.

The world-record holder, who gave birth to her second child in 2010, made her return to competitive running at this year's Bupa London 10,000m, finishing third.

The men's race also features a strong line-up, with world-record holder Haile Gebrselassie the headline attraction.

This is a live stream from BBC Two, coverage begins at 0745 BST.

Available to UK users only

