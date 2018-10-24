American sprinter Michael Johnson overcame immense pressure to win his first individual Olympic gold medal, before completing an unprecedented double at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

British athletes like Jessica Ennis and Dai Greene will find themselves in a similar situation when they go into their events as favourites to win, in front of an expectant crowd.

Johnson used psychological techniques like visualisation to try and deal with the weight of expectation. He provides training and presents BBC Lab UK's latest experiment which tests how well you perform under pressure.