Bolt storms to 100m win in Oslo

  • From the section Athletics

Usain Bolt survives a tough challenge as he edges out compatriot Asafa Powell in the 100m in Oslo with a winning time of 9.79s.

The world record holder finished clear of Asafa Powell, who came second in 9.85 seconds, his best time of 2012.

Team GB's Marlon Devonish finished sixth but Mark Lewis-Francis was disqualified following a false start.

After the race Bolt says a bad start let him down, but was pleased to face stiff competition from Powell and feels the blocks were a hindrance.

