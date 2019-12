Some of Britain's top mascots compete for Grand National glory at Kempton Park racecourse.

A total of 27 runners representing sports clubs and businesses took part in the 200m race, which first took place in 1999 when Birmingham City's 'Brummie Bulldog' clinched the title.

The race was being held at Kempton Park for only the second time, having spent the previous 12 years at Huntingdon.