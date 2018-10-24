Merritt beats James in 400m thriller

  • From the section Athletics

Former Olympic champion LaShawn Merritt of the US runs a season's best time to beat world and Olympic 400m champion Kirani James in a thrilling race at the Eugene Diamond League meeting.

Merritt started the race strongly before James from Grenada caught him in the home straight. But Merritt fought back to just edge the victory in 44.32 seconds.

The next Diamond League event in Rome will be live on Thursday on BBC Three, online, on mobile and Connected TV from 19:00 BST.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

New interim Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Dele Alli
  • From the section Football
American sprinter Allyson Felix on the podium at the 2017 World Championships in London
  • From the section Athletics
Kick It Out logo
  • From the section Football
Mauricio Pochettino
Video
  • From the section Football
Jose Mourinho