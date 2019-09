Great Britain athletes Jessica Judd, Perri Shakes-Drayton and Christine Ohuruogu are among the winners at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham.

Teenager Judd achieved a personal best of 1:59.85 in the 800m, while Shakes-Drayton ran a season's best 53.82 secs in the 400m hurdles.

Ohuruogu left it late to snatch victory in the women's 400m, on a day when Mo Farah stole the show with his hard-fought 5,000m win.

