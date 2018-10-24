James Dasaolu runs a stunning 9.91 seconds in the 100m at the British Championships and world trials - making him the second-fastest British sprinter of all-time.

Dasaolu dominated his semi-final in Birmingham, beating second-placed Mark Lewis-Francis by 0.44 seconds.

The Croydon athlete's performance - the fourth fastest time in the world this year - leaves him second on the British all-time list behind 1992 Olympic champion Linford Christie.

Dasaolu was later forced to withdraw from the final with cramp.

