Dasaolu runs 100m in stunning 9.91 secs

  • From the section Athletics

James Dasaolu runs a stunning 9.91 seconds in the 100m at the British Championships and world trials - making him the second-fastest British sprinter of all-time.

Dasaolu dominated his semi-final in Birmingham, beating second-placed Mark Lewis-Francis by 0.44 seconds.

The Croydon athlete's performance - the fourth fastest time in the world this year - leaves him second on the British all-time list behind 1992 Olympic champion Linford Christie.

Dasaolu was later forced to withdraw from the final with cramp.

Available to UK users.

Top videos

Top Stories

Gareth Bale and Luka Modric talk to each other during Wales v Croatia
  • From the section Football
Matt Dawson
Patrick Day
  • From the section Boxing
Mercedes celebrate a sixth world championship
  • From the section Formula 1
  • Comments
Petr Cech playing for Guildford Phoenix
Roger Federer
Video
  • From the section Tennis