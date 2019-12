Watch Christine Ohuruogu and Nicola Sanders complete a surprise one-two in the final of the 400m at the 2007 World Athletics Championships in Osaka.

Ohuruogu looked out of contention for much of the race, but timed her run to perfection to become the first British woman to win a World Championship track event since Sally Gunnell's 400m hurdles gold in Stuttgart in 1993.

