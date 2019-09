Britain's world 10,000m champion Mo Farah reveals the race tactics that won him the the gold medal in Moscow, Russia.

Farah, who made history at the 2012 Olympics by winning the 10,000m and 5,000m double, says he expected his Ethiopian rivals to run a faster race and push him harder.

Londoner Farah will defend his World 5,000m title later in the week.

Available to UK users only.