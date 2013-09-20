The best bits from Bolt's 5 live interview

  • From the section Athletics

BBC Sport picks the best moments from Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt's extended interview with Mark Pougatch and Sonja McLaughlan for BBC Radio 5 live.

Bolt talks about his upbringing in Jamaica, his desire to compete at next year's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and reveals the perks he receives for being a world famous athlete.

Listen to the full 52 minute interview on the BBC Radio 5 live podcasts and downloads page and watch some of best bits on the 5 live website.

Available to UK users only.

