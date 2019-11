Japan's Kenichi Ito breaks his own world four-legged 100m record in a time of 16.87 seconds at the Komazawa Olympic Park Stadium in Tokyo.

He has spent 10 years honing the technique that he has adapted from watching the running style of the Patas monkey.

Ito is someway shy of the 100m record on two legs held by Usain Bolt of 9.58 seconds.