Coe backs tougher doping bans

Lord Sebastian Coe says the battle against doping in competitive sport is a "war we cannot afford to lose", as the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) approves tougher measures.

After a meeting in Johannesburg, Wada has announced an automatic four-year ban for drug cheats, and any athlete found guilty of a serious offence will now miss at least one Olympic Games.

Coe says he is "pleased" that the public "care" about ridding sport of doping, as he does not want athletics and other sports to become "fake".