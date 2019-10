Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie breaks Sergey Bubka's 21-year-old pole vault world record with a 6.16m leap in the Ukrainian's home city of Donetsk.

The Frenchman, 27, cleared the height on his first attempt to go one centimetre higher than the record Bubka set indoors in February 1993.

The six-time outdoor world champion was in the crowd to witness his record.