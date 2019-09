British double Olympic and world 5,000m and 10,000m champion Mo Farah falls during the New York half-marathon and collapses after crossing the finish line.

Farah finished second behind Geoffrey Mutai of Kenya, but collapsed soon after and was taken away in a wheelchair.

Speaking after the event, Farah said: "I just tried so hard in the race. It's not a big deal".

