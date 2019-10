Hundreds of people have taken up exercise in Northern Ireland thanks to the popularity weekly 5k runs.

The parkruns take place on Saturday mornings at a number of locations, and are helping promote an healthier lifestyle.

Letitia Fitzpatrick reports on how runners and their families have helped transform the waterworks area in north Belfast.

