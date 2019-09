Queen Harrison of the United States falls heavily during the women's 100m hurdles at the Diamond League meeting in Zurich.

Harrison clipped the penultimate hurdle and crashed into the final hurdle of compatriot Dawn Harper-Nelson in the next lane.

Harper-Nelson won the race in 12.58 seconds, ahead of Australia's Olympic and Commonwealth gold medallist Sally Pearson and Britain's European champion Tiffany Porter.

