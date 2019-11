American Justin Gatlin wins the 100m in a world-leading time of 9.77 seconds at the final Diamond League meet of 2014 in Brussels, and follows that with a dominant victory in the 200m.

In the 100m, Gatlin beat fellow American Michael Rodgers into second with Jamaica's Asafa Powell in third. Britain's James Dasaolu finished fifth in a season's best 10.00.

Gatlin returned to the track an hour later to win the 200m in a time of 19.71.

