Great Britain's women dominate at the European Cross Country Championships in Bulgaria, with Gemma Steel leading home a one-two in the women's race.

Steel beat Kate Avery in a sprint finish with the women's team race also being won by Britain, while earlier in the day Rhona Auckland won gold in the women's under-23 race and Jessica Judd and Lydia Turner claimed second and third in the women's under-20 race.

The men's team did clinch silver in the under-23 race as Britain secured nine medals overall.

