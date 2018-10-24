Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson is second after three events in the European Indoor pentathlon in Prague, following the shot put.

The 22-year-old ran a personal best of 8.18 seconds in the 60m hurdles and cleared 1.95m in the high jump to lead on 2,259 points after two events.

However, Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam produced a longer throw in the shot put to move ahead of the Briton on 2,976. Johnson-Thompson's best throw of 12.32m was was only 17cm down on her personal best but more than 1.5m behind fellow Briton Morgan Lake, who was second last.