Marathon latecomer gets own start

A London Marathon latecomer gets her own private start to the race.

"There's always somebody who sleeps in" jokes Steve Cram before advising her to get a move on as she has "about 38,000 people to catch".

Runner Helen Clarke later tweeted BBC Sport to explain that she had been waiting to start with a friend who was in a different wave of runners. "I wasn't late!" she said.

