Mo Farah's late withdrawal from the Birmingham Diamond League race could be seen by his rivals as a sign of "weakness" according to BBC athletics summariser Allison Curbishley.

Farah had been due to compete in the 1500 metres but released a statement saying ""I have not been able to focus properly on today's race and after the events of the last few days I feel emotionally and physically drained."

On Saturday Farah held a press conference to say that he was "angry" that his name was being "dragged through the mud" because of doping allegations surrounding his coach Alberto Salazar.

The investigation by BBC's Panorama, alleged that Salazar violated anti-doping rules and doped United States 10,000m record holder Galen Rupp in 2002 when the athlete was 16 years old.

UK Athletics says it has "no concerns" over Farah and Salazar continuing to work together. There is no suggestion Farah has broken any rules and both Salazar and Rupp vehemently deny the claims.