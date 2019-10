Adam Gemili runs his first ever sub-10 seconds 100m, but then immediately tumbles to the ground after appearing to injure a hamstring.

The 21 year old ran 9.97 secs in Birmingham to become the first Briton to go under 10 seconds in the 100m and 20 seconds in the 200m.

Gemili dipped for the line but his momentum forced him to fall spectacularly and he immediately clutched his leg and was taken from the track in a wheelchair.

American Marvin Bracey won the race in 9.93 - also a personal best.