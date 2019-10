Former British athlete Steve Cram looks back at his mile world record 30 years ago in Oslo.

Cram says he is proud to have set a record that lasted more than eight years from 1985 before it was beaten by Algeria's Noureddine Morceli in 1993.

The 'Jarrow Arrow' set a time of 3:46.32 which still stands as a UK record.

