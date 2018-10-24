Former assistant coach of the Oregon Project, Steve Magness, has responded to an open letter by leading coach Alberto Salazar in which he says he "will never permit doping" among his athletes.

Magness said that some of Salazar's allegations "really struck me pretty hard", saying it was an attempt to "defame the whistleblowers".

An edition of Panorama, broadcast earlier this month, accused American distance runner Galen Rupp and Salazar of violating anti-doping rules.

Both men strenuously deny the claims, and Salazar wrote a 12,000-word open letter denying the accusations.