Watch American Justin Gatlin win the men's 100m at the Diamond League in Lausanne on Thursday, beating Asafa Powell and Tyson Gay.

The 33-year old ran 9.75 seconds, just missing out on the best 100m time of the year of 9.74 seconds, set by himself in May.

The 100m world-record holder Usain Bolt was out injured, although the Olympic champion plans to defend his world title in Beijing.

