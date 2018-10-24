Katarina Johnson-Thompson comes close to disaster before finishing in first place in the heptathlon high jump event at the World Championships in Beijing.

Johnson-Thompson was the only competitor to clear a height of 1.89m, despite struggling with her technique throughout and needing three attempts at her opening height of 1.80m. Jessica Ennis-Hill achieved a first-time clearance of 1.86m, a season's best for the Olympic champion.

The result means the British pairing lead the heptathlon competition, with Ennis-Hill in first place on 2,192 points and Johnson-Thompson second with 2,162.