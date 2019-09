BBC reporter Phil Jones comforts a tearful Katarina Johnson-Thompson after the British heptathlete completes the 800m, the last of her seven events, already knowing her medal chances are over.

The British athlete failed to register a mark in the long jump, ending her hopes of a podium finish, but was still required to compete in the final event.

The 22-year-old describes the 800m race as "the last place I wanted to be right now".