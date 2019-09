Great Britain's Christine Ohuruogu reaches the 400m final, but team-mate Anyika Onuora fails to qualify from her semi-final at the World Athletics Championships in Beijing.

Defending champion Ohuruogu ran a season's-best time of 50.16 seconds to win her semi-final.

USA's Alison Felix, aiming for a ninth World Championship gold, was fastest qualifier with a time of 49.89.

Coverage of the women's 400m final will be live on BBC Two and online on Thursday at 13:40 BST.

