Julius Yego wins Kenya's first ever gold medal in a field event with a massive throw of 92.72m in the javelin at the World Athletics Championships.

The Commonwealth champion becomes the third longest thrower in history and bettered any distance in the past 14 years.

Egypt's Ihab Abdelrahman El Sayed (88.99m) took silver as Finland's Tero Pitkamaki (87.64m) completes the podium.

