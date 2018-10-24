Britain's Mo Farah wins the Great North Run for the second year in a row in a thrilling finish ahead of Stanley Biwott of Kenya.

Farah won the race in a new personal best time of 59 minutes 23 seconds.

Kenyan Mary Keitany retained the women's title she won in record time last year and six-time Paralympic gold medallist David Weir claimed a record-equalling sixth men's wheelchair crown.

Fellow Briton Shelly Woods also enjoyed success, winning her seventh wheelchair title after her main rival crashed close to the finish.

