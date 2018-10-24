Athlete Tom Bosworth tells the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire why he has decided to be the first Team GB athlete to come out as gay.

In an in-depth interview, the race walker says he feels now is the right time to come out so his preparations for next year's Rio Olympics are not overly affected.

He also hopes his announcement will help more athletes feel comfortable enough to reveal their sexuality.

Bosworth, 25, praises diver Tom Daley's bravery for coming out, says Mo Farah has been very supportive, but reveals other athletes and rivals in the past have insulted him.