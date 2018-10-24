Kelly Holmes: My Marathon Story

World marathon record holder Paula Radcliffe meets up with her former Great Britain teammate Dame Kelly Holmes, who is running the London Marathon for the first time on April 24.

In this special programme, Paula talks to the double Olympic champion about her life in athletics, her personal issues with depression and self-harming, their contrasting times at the 2004 Athens Olympics, the current problems in athletics - and why she is racing the 26.2 miles more than 10 years after retiring from full-time athletics.

This is a live BBC Two stream starting at 23:15 BST

Available to UK users only