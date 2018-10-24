Gabby Logan introduces highlights from the 2016 Diamond League meeting in Rabat, Morocco.

This year's series sees the biggest names in athletics compete in 14 meetings across the globe. The addition of Rabat sees the Diamond League race in Africa for the first time, and it is set to begin with a bang with a host of top-quality athletes lined up to compete.

Jamaica's two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce races over 100m, while Britain's 2012 European champion Lynsey Sharp contests the 800m.

In the men's event, America's world indoor champion Trayvon Bromell races the 100m, while compatriot and a former outdoor world champion David Oliver is one part of a stacked 110m hurdles field.

This is a live BBC Two stream starting at 13:00 BST.

Available to UK users only