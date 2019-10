Laura Muir breaks Dame Kelly Holmes' British 1500m record at the Anniversary Games in London.

The 23-year-old Scot heads to the Rio Olympics in fine form after racing home in three minutes 57.49 seconds. That betters the previous time of three minutes 57.90 seconds Holmes set in winning gold at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

