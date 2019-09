Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah tells BBC Breakfast he is "never going to fail a test" following the release of hacked documents that appear to show his test results once caused suspicion.

Hackers Fancy Bears published documents on Wednesday that state Farah returned a sample that needed further testing.

The data goes on to show Farah was then cleared when his results were later viewed as "normal".

READ MORE: Mo Farah: Fancy Bears hack prompts response from Olympic champion