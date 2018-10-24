Storey calls last race after 44 years

  • From the section Athletics

Commentator Stuart Storey called his last race for the BBC at the Cardiff Half Marathon and talked to Jason Mohammad about his career highlights.

Storey, a former high hurdler, switched to commentary for the BBC when he retired as a competitor in 1973 and covered 10 summer Olympic Games.

READ MORE:Course record set as Kenyans dominate Cardiff Half Marathon

WATCH MORE: Best time delights Wales' Griffiths

Watch: Cardiff Half Marathon highlights, BBC Two Wales, 22:00 BST on Sunday, 1 October and later on demand.

