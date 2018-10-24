GB promoted to bronze, then disqualified, then get medal back

Great Britain's 4x400m women were disqualified from their final at the World Indoor Athletics Championships for "bumping and barging". This decision came minutes after being promoted to the bronze medal position due to the Jamaican team also being disqualified.

Following an appeal the GB quartet where then reinstated as bronze medal winners.

