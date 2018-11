British athlete Dai Greene says he is "bitter and frustrated" after surgery to repair a minor hernia meant he lost five years of his career.

Greene was treated with hernia mesh, which has caused thousands of people in the UK to have complications.

He told Victoria Derbyshire British Athletics does not now allow its athletes to have the procedure.

