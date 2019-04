Northern Ireland athlete Ciara Mageean says her "heart goes out" to Caster Semenya as the South African waits for the ruling on whether her testosterone levels should be regulated.

"This is life. She was born the way she was and I was born the way I was.

"I know it has gone to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for more discussions and the IAAF has to make a decision on it. I don't envy anybody in that situation to be honest."