The GB quartet of CJ Ujah, Richard Kilty, Zharnel Hughes and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake win the 4x100m relay gold in a time of 37.60 seconds, the second-fastest performance of all time by a British relay team.

READ MORE: Muir wins 1500m as Hughes comes second in 100m

WATCH MORE: Simbine pips Hughes by 0.02secs to win 100m

Available to UK users only.