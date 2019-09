GB marathon runner Dewi Griffiths tells BBC Sport Wales how a mystery illness cost him his place at this year's World Championships in Doha from 27 September to 6 October.

Griffiths, 28, was selected alongside Callum Hawkins to run the 26.2-mile race in Doha.

But the Welshman was forced to withdraw from the GB team after an unknown illness left him fatigued, with regular headaches and unable to train for weeks.

