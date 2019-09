Watch Dina Asher-Smith become the first British woman to win an individual World Championships sprint medal in 36 years as she claimed silver in the 100m final with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce taking gold.

Fraser-Pryce powered to 10.71 seconds for her eighth world title while Asher-Smith's 10.83 is a new British record.

Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou took bronze.

