Caitlyn Jenner recalls how she felt trapped in her identity after winning decathlon gold at the 1976 Olympic Games.

Born Bruce Jenner, Caitlyn struggled with gender dysphoria, which is where there’s a mismatch between someone’s biological sex and their gender identity.

Her greatest sporting moment came as an amateur American athlete at the Games in Montreal when she saw off the Soviet Union challenge at the height of the Cold War to win gold, smashing the world record in the process.

