Watch Laura Muir miss out on breaking Maria Mutola's 1000m world record with a run of 2 minutes 33.45 seconds at the Indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow, well over two seconds shy of the Mozambique track legend's bench mark in the seldom-run distance.

WATCH MORE: Duplantis breaks pole vault world record and celebrates Mbappe style

WATCH MORE: What's the deal with the controversial Nike Vaporfly trainers?

Follow the Athletics Indoor Grand Prix across BBC TV and iPlayer.