Elite sport return is 'overdue' - Greene

  • From the section Athletics

Former world 400m hurdles champion Dai Greene says he is looking forward to training on a track again following new government guidance.

On Wednesday the UK Government issued advice to help elite sport organisations in England deliver a safe return to organised training.

Welshman Greene, 34, is based in England and says he feels the move is 'overdue' for track and field athletes who he believes will strictly adhere to the new guidelines.

Meanwhile the Welsh Government says discussions are taking place with Sport Wales and the Welsh Sports Association to explore how sports can resume safely in the devolved nation.

More:Sport stars in Wales await return guidance

Top videos

Top Stories

Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz
  • From the section Formula 1
  • Comments
Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli
  • From the section Football
Mike Tyson
  • From the section Boxing
West Indies' Roston Chase
  • From the section Cricket
Football boots gv
  • From the section Sport
Players from Borussia Dortmund celebrate scoring