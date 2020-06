Jason Smyth believes the Mary Peters Track facility in Belfast should have remained open for elite athletes throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The five-time Paralympic champion, who is visually impaired, believes athletes who are bound for the Tokyo Games next summer could miss out on five months of preparation.

Smyth, 32, is undefeated in the T-13 events since 2005 and has won over 20 gold medals in a glittering career..