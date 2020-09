Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah sees off a high quality field to win the Antrim Coast Half Marathon.

Farah eased away in the latter stages of the race, which began in Larne and followed a route to Ballygally and back.

Stephen Scullion smashed the Northern Ireland record in finishing fourth, while Lily Partridge won the women's race and Tommy Hughes broke the over-60s world record by four seconds as he finished in one hour 11 minutes 26 seconds.